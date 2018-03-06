Diet and lifestyle changes to help prevent colon cancer

(WTNH) — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Diet and lifestyle changes can play a big role in lowering your risk for colon cancer.

Dr. Charles Fuchs, Director of Yale Cancer Center says a new medical study reveals that eating nuts may help reduce the risk for colon cancer recurrence. Nuts have a variety of health benefits. Data shows that people who eat nuts have a lower risk for heart disease and a lower risk for diabetes. Dr. Fuchs says a resent Yale study looked at over 800 colon cancer patients, gave them a detailed questionnaire about their diet and lifestyle, and found that the patients who ate nuts regularly significantly improved their chance of cure.

Dr. Fuchs says other initiatives people can take to prevent colon cancer include avoiding obesity, exercise, eat only a limited amount of red meat, take vitamin D, avoid smoking, and avoid drinking excessively.

Dr. Fuchs also wants to remind people to get screened for the disease.