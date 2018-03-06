DMV cancels all road tests ahead of Wednesday snowstorm

Related Coverage Today’s CT forecast

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that all road tests scheduled for Wednesday, March 7 have been cancelled.

The announcement comes Tuesday afternoon ahead of expected storm conditions.

The DMV says it is notifying customers about the cancelled tests and is providing instructions on how to reschedule them

Drivers are also reminded to remove snow and ice from their vehicles before traveling or they could face fines and penalties.

Operators are exempt from the fines if the vehicle is parked or if they are traveling before the snowfall begins.