Drivers warned to have “healthy respect” for Wednesday’s storm

(WTNH)–Plow drivers are resting on Tuesday night, the trucks loaded with salt. Kevin Nursick with DOT says it’s not a panic situation, but because of the volume of heavy wet snow, drivers need to have a healthy respect for tomorrow’s storm.

“It’s going to be sloppy and it’s going to be slippery,” he said.

And, it’s going to hit the evening rush-hour commute hard.

“All it takes is a few people who aren’t prepared, and they go out there in the rush-hour and they get in trouble, they crash, and now the entire highway comes to a standstill,” Nursick said.

Bridges, hills and valleys have already been pretreated across Connecticut, but no matter how prepared the state is, you can’t plow cars. If there’s an accident during rush hour, Nursick says DOT trucks get stuck in the traffic.

“Accumulation continues more traffic comes in, we can’t get through there to plow the roads, and things get ugly very fast.”

Nursick says when you see the plows, please give them a wide berth. Respect the work they are doing, because it is such heavy wet snow and has a lot of weight behind it so as they throw that to the side of the road and you try and pass them, it can have catastrophic consequences.

“What ends up happening is, they get buried in snow and spinning off the road and crashing in the snow goes through their windshield. It’s bad news,” Nursick said.

At Turnpike Motors Auto Body, Dan Hovey they are still fixing the bad news from the last nor’easter.

“Last storm, we got a lot of tree claims. A lot of roofs, blown out sunroofs and a lot of damage,” Hovey said.

And they are preparing for more of the same from tomorrow’s storm, but when you add in inches of heavy snow, he says it could be worse.

“The high winds plus the heavy snow, we are expecting a lot of branches coming down. If you have the ability to park your car inside, do that.”