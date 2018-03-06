Elm City Open House showcases innovative businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Innovative ideas were on full display in New Haven on Tuesday night. A group of talented entrepreneurs gathered at Bar on Crown Street to showcase their products, as part of the “Elm City Open House.”

The event was designed to highlight New Haven’s business strengths.

“The intent is to create spaces and programs and projects that allow new companies, new ideas and new businesses to thrive,” said Sri Muthu of Health Venture.

Presenters addressed a range of topics for those curious about starting companies in New Haven.