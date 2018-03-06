Eversource crews work to restore power before next storm

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — There are just a handful of scattered power outages left in southeastern Connecticut and Eversource crews are working to get power back on for those customers before the next storm hits the state.

“What we’re up against now at this point is that these jobs are often the most complex that require additional manpower,” said Eversource spokesperson Tricia Taskey-Modifica.

Tree crews were needed Monday to work alongside Eversource to restore power to two homes after a tree fell across Garden Court in Mystic. Tuesday is day four and crews continue to chip away at the outages.

“We have a location today we have four to six crews that have to do the job that will take all day long and it will bring one customer back,” said Taskey-Modifica.

She says as of noon Tuesday, power had been restored to nearly 200,000 customers and the goal is to have all 300 customers still in the dark back on line by the end of the day.

“They’re out in tough conditions you got to give them some leeway,” said Jack Cochran who used to own a restaurant near Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London where many without power would take refuge.

“You listen to people been out two, three, four, five days it’s tough,” said Cochran. “I think they need a little more manpower but I know they do the best they can.

Eversource is preparing for the next nor’easter. Crews will be pre-positioned around the state again to be close to wherever an outage may occur. And helicopters are being used to assess power lines and identify any potential problems which may have been caused by the last storm.

“There could be tree limbs or branches on them or they could have been affected or weakened in a way,” said Taskey-Modifica. “So we’re taking this opportunity during these few days to survey those lines and address those issues so they’re not problematic in the next storm.”

High winds are often the biggest concern for Eversource so the power company is hoping Wednesday’s storm won’t be as windy as last Friday was.