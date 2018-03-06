Former ESPN on-air personality files sex harassment lawsuit

By Published: Updated:
ESPN headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, in Bristol, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former on-air personality has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was subjected to sexual harassment at ESPN and then fired in retaliation for complaining about it.

Adrienne Lawrence says in the complaint filed in federal court in Connecticut that she was subjected to unwelcome advances from anchor John Buccigross. She says he sent her unsolicited shirtless photos and used inappropriate nicknames for her.

ESPN says it conducted an investigation into the allegations and they are without merit.

The lawsuit filed Sunday also describes an atmosphere in which male employees openly watch pornography on their computers and kept “scorecards” naming female colleagues they are targeting for sex.

Lawrence filed a complaint against the Bristol, Connecticut-based cable television sports giant last summer with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s