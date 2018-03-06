Girl dangles from California ski lift

Related Coverage Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, 5 have minor injuries

(WTNH) — A heart-stopping moment was caught on camera at a California ski resort.

A 5-year-old girl was dangling from a ski lift.

She, her sister and their ski instructor were heading up the mountain.

Her parents say the seat was iced over from freezing rain and the girl slipped out. The instructor then caught her by the hood of her jacket and held on for more than a minute.

Bystanders below with a tarp then caught her.

The girl passed out during the incident but regained consciousness. She has some bruises but no serious injuries.