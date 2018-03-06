Glastonbury store manager accused of inappropriately touching employee

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Glastonbury store manager was arrested on sexual assault charges Monday for allegedly inappropriately touching an employee.

Police say 58-year-old William Hornyak, of East Hartford, turned himself into police on an active arrest warrant for sexual assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Hornyak is accused of inappropriately touching an employee while he was a manager at Katz Ace Hardware at 2687 Main Street. According to police, the inappropriate touching had occurred on numerous occasions over the course of several months at the business.

Hornyak was released on a $20,000 bond and will appear in court on March 21.