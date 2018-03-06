Gov. Malloy proposes fairness bill for female prison inmates

(WTNH)–Governor Dannel Malloy is proposing a new law to give women locked up in the Connecticut prison system more protections.

Under the governor’s “fair treatment for incarcerated women” bill, women who are prisoners in the state would not be shackled during labor, would get free feminine hygiene products, have child-friendly visitation, and be granted certain privacies behind bars.

Male non-medical staff would be prohibited from “viewing or interfering with while women are engaged in personal activities such as undressing or using toilet facilities or showering,” according to the proposed law.

Malloy says 60 percent of women in state prisons across the country have a history of physical or sexual abuse.