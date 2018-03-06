Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Secretary and Emerald Society member talk about parade efforts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we count down the days until the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we are talking to the people involved who are keeping Irish culture alive and well!

Good Morning Connecticut was joined on Tuesday by Parade Secretary Seamus Bohan and New Haven Emerald Society Member Jason Cusack.

They stopped by to discuss the rich history of the parade, the connection it has to their families, and the legacy of the New Haven Emerald Society, among other topics.

