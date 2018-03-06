Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Secretary and Emerald Society member talk about parade efforts

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we count down the days until the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we are talking to the people involved who are keeping Irish culture alive and well!

Good Morning Connecticut was joined on Tuesday by Parade Secretary Seamus Bohan and New Haven Emerald Society Member Jason Cusack.

Related Content: Hamden native recalls his years touring the world in ‘Lord of the Dance’

They stopped by to discuss the rich history of the parade, the connection it has to their families, and the legacy of the New Haven Emerald Society, among other topics.

Related Content: Visitor’s Guide to the 2018 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Watch the video above to learn more!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s