Groton police arrest 3 on drug and firearm-related charges

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges in Groton after a motor vehicle stop led to their arrest.

According to Groton police, on Monday just before 12 noon, officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of King’s Highway.

During the investigation, units were led back to a hotel room where they say they found powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a .45 caliber handgun.

Police arrested 35-year-old Denetria Griffin of New London, 26-year-old Jonathan Colon of Meriden, and 41-year-old Trevor Julius of New London on drug and firearm-related charges.

Officials also say Julius had his toddler with him during a drug transaction.

Griffin and Colon are being held on a $50,000 bond. They are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Julius was on parole and has been remanded back into custody. He has a court date scheduled for March 20.