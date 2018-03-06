Harrison Ford stops by O’Rourke’s Diner in Middletown

(WTNH)–The man who played Indiana Jones and Han Solo made an appearance in a Middletown diner on Tuesday, stunning fellow patrons and workers.

Harrison Ford stopped by O’Rourke’s Diner on Main Street. According to the Hartford Courant, he dined with his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, and their son.

Ford ordered a steamed cheeseburger, according to the Courant. Afterwards, he took pictures with smiling members of the restaurant’s staff.

The family was reportedly in town to visit Wesleyan University.

O’Rourke’s is known as one of the more popular restaurants in the area.