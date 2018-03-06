‘Heroes 4 Hire Career Fair’ to be held in April

WETHERFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking for a job? April may be your month to find one!

More than 50 companies and service organizations have signed up to participate in the “Heroes 4 Hire Career Fair.”

The veteran-focused event will take place on April 4 at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium Ballroom at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. It is scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the the Connecticut Department of Labor, Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, Entercom Radio, Pratt & Whitney, and Travelers Insurance.

For more information and for a complete list are participating companies and organizations, click here.

