In the Bender Kitchen: Executive Chef Claudine Naguerrero cooks up Shepherd's pie

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Everyone is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day. Executive Chef Claudine Naguerrero from The Half Door is showing us how to make Shepherd’s pie.

Ingredients:
  • 1 Spanish Onion, diced
  • 1/3 lb frozen diced carrots
  • 1/2 lb frozen peas
  • 1/2 bunch fresh celery, diced
  • 1 2/3 lb 80/20 ground beef
  • 4 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1/3 cup cornstarch
  • 4 tsp beef base
  • 1 1/3 cup water
  • 1/2 lb frozen corn
Directions:
  1. Prepared mashed potatoes, chives, sweet onions, celery, and carrots.
  2. Add ground beef and cook through.
  3. Add peas, garlic, pepper, salt, and beef base.
  4. Cook for 10 minutes.
  5. Mix water and cornstarch in a small bowl and add to mixture.
  6. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.
  7. Scoop a portion of the beef mixture into a shallow bowl.
  8. Top with about a cup of prepared mashed potatoes.
  9. Garnish with chopped chives.

