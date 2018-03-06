In the Bender Kitchen: Executive Chef Claudine Naguerrero cooks up Shepherd’s pie

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Everyone is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day. Executive Chef Claudine Naguerrero from The Half Door is showing us how to make Shepherd’s pie.
- 1 Spanish Onion, diced
- 1/3 lb frozen diced carrots
- 1/2 lb frozen peas
- 1/2 bunch fresh celery, diced
- 1 2/3 lb 80/20 ground beef
- 4 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup cornstarch
- 4 tsp beef base
- 1 1/3 cup water
- 1/2 lb frozen corn
- Prepared mashed potatoes, chives, sweet onions, celery, and carrots.
- Add ground beef and cook through.
- Add peas, garlic, pepper, salt, and beef base.
- Cook for 10 minutes.
- Mix water and cornstarch in a small bowl and add to mixture.
- Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes.
- Scoop a portion of the beef mixture into a shallow bowl.
- Top with about a cup of prepared mashed potatoes.
- Garnish with chopped chives.