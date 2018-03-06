Individuals selected for roles in Milford 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people will have specialized roles for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Milford.

Every year, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee selects a Grand Marshal and a Miss Emerald Isle. The Milford Irish Heritage Society then selects an Irish Man and Irish Woman of the Year.

These individuals exemplify “community spirit and pride in their Irish heritage.”

Grand Marshal Mike McCabe, Miss Emerald Isle Emily Mager, Irish Man John Torgerson, and Irish Woman Tracy McCabe have been chosen as royalty for the 2018 festivities.

