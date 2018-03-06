Individuals selected for roles in Milford 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people will have specialized roles for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Milford.

Every year, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee selects a Grand Marshal and a Miss Emerald Isle. The Milford Irish Heritage Society then selects an Irish Man and Irish Woman of the Year.

Related Content: Elm City prepares for Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade

These individuals exemplify “community spirit and pride in their Irish heritage.”

Grand Marshal Mike McCabe, Miss Emerald Isle Emily Mager, Irish Man John Torgerson, and Irish Woman Tracy McCabe have been chosen as royalty for the 2018 festivities.

Related Content: Visitors Guide to the 2018 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade