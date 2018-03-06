Inmate charged with assaulting corrections officer at Uncasville prison

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– An inmate was arrested for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer in an Uncasville prison on Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 9:44 a.m., 27-year-old inmate Jachim Brown assaulted a corrections officer at the Corrigan Correctional Institute, at 986 Norwich-New London Turnpike.

According to troopers, the corrections officer was taken to William W. Backus Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has not been identified by police.

Brown was charged with assault of a Department of Corrections employee and processed at the prison. He released on $75,000 bond back to the Department of Corrections custody.

Brown was then transferred to the Northern Correctional Institute in Somers pending his trial.

