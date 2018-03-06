Lottery center flags to be lowered 20 years after shootings

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut Lottery headquarters. (WTNH / Josh Scheinblum)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Lottery is planning to lower flags outside its headquarters to half-staff on the 20th anniversary of the killings of four lottery executives.

Lottery spokeswoman Kendra Eckhart says the U.S. and state flags outside the Rocky Hill headquarters will be lowered Tuesday. No official remembrance is planned, but workers have been told they can mark the anniversary in any way they want.

Disgruntled employee Matthew Beck gunned down lottery chief Otho Brown and three other officials at the former headquarters in Newington on March 6, 1998. He killed himself as police arrived.

The other victims included chief financial officer and former New Britain Mayor Linda Mlynarczyk, operations vice president Rick Rubelmann and data processor Michael Logan.

Thirty-one current employees worked at the agency on the day of the killings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s