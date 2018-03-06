Middlesex Hospital reopens emergency department lobby

By Published:
Middlesex Hospital's emergency department entrance has reopened. (Photo: Middlesex Hospital)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — There was some good news from Middlesex Hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital announced that its emergency department lobby has reopened.

Related Content: Middlesex Hospital reopens emergency department following crash

The reopening comes after a crash on Feb. 22 when 27-year-old Steven Ellam drove his vehicle into the department and lit himself on fire. Ellam died on March 1 from injuries sustained during the crash.

Related Content: Man who crashed car into Middlesex Hospital dies

The temporary entrance to the department is now closed and patients can enter through the main doors as they had prior to the incident.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s