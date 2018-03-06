Middlesex Hospital reopens emergency department lobby

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — There was some good news from Middlesex Hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital announced that its emergency department lobby has reopened.

The reopening comes after a crash on Feb. 22 when 27-year-old Steven Ellam drove his vehicle into the department and lit himself on fire. Ellam died on March 1 from injuries sustained during the crash.

The temporary entrance to the department is now closed and patients can enter through the main doors as they had prior to the incident.