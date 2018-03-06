Monster truck park proposed for Oxford

Related Coverage Oxford building a new downtown shopping, living center

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When new attractions come to cities and towns, most people welcome the news with open arms. But, there is a chorus of concern from many residents when it comes to a new monster truck park that’s proposed for Oxford.

“I think that Oxford is supposed to be a rural town and we don’t need the noise from something like this and we don’t need the monster trucks driving on our roads and destroying them,” said Oxford resident Anne Rickards.

Oxford First Selectman George Temple says his phone has been ringing off the hook — with complaints.

“Overwhelmingly people are opposed to it,” Temple said.

He’s opposed to the project, as well. If approved, it would be build on North Larkey Road.

“We have several wetlands and pools and a very delicate biological balance in that area,” Temple said. ” I would be afraid of something that would have that much noise — purposely have that much noise.”

The man who’s trying to bring the monster truck park to Oxford is excited about it. Thomas Beck says it will be used to give people a chance to learn how to drive a big monster truck named “Blue Buzzard”. He says it will bring something new, fun, and thrilling to Oxford.

“Something to put on your bucket list,” Beck said. “When could you not want to have an opportunity to drive a monster truck? It’s just a fun thing to do.”

The First Selectman says his town is all for bringing in new businesses and potential revenue. There’s been a great deal of new development in Oxford lately — like the new Quarry Walk, which some now call Oxford’s new Town Center, which will soon include a new Oxford Town Green, in addition to new stores and restaurants and apartments.

But the First Selectman admits a monster truck park doesn’t exactly get him all revved up — personally or economically.

“I don’t see us being impacted too much by a monster truck,” Temple said.

A public hearing about that was scheduled for tonight has been canceled. No word yet when or if it will happen in the future.