Motor vehicle stop leads to drug bust in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Hamden.

Early Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m., officers say they stopped a motor vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Goodrich Street. A traffic stop was then conducted.

Officials say the operator, identified as 22-year-old Erin Godfrey-Jones, had a suspended license.

Inside the vehicle, units say they found marijuana, 10 Oxycodone pills, and $245. Godfrey-Jones also allegedly has 21.6 grams of marijuana and $249 in his possession.

Godfrey-Jones was subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Sale of a Controlled Substance, and other related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.