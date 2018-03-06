Mystic Seaport prepares for Wednesday snowstorm

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Seaport was getting ready for Wednesday’s snowstorm.
The Maritime Museum tweeted out a photo showcasing the Charles W. Morgan whaleship.
Hard to believe another nor’easter is on its way! Re-checking rigging on CHARLES W. MORGAN whaleship in advance of Wednesday’s storm. @BruceDePrest @stormfurey @gilsimmons @ryanhanrahan @RachelFrank_CT pic.twitter.com/XOOEfYQ8ti
— Mystic Seaport (@mysticseaport) March 6, 2018
Crews worked to recheck the rigging on the ship before the flakes started flying.