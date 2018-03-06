National Oreo Cookie Day celebrated Tuesday

Related Coverage 3 finalists named in Oreo creation contest

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA/WTNH) – Monday calls for a celebration and you might want to have a glass of milk standing by.

March 6 is National Oreo Cookie Day. The national biscuit company Nabisco, first created the Oreo in 1912, originally called the Oreo Biscuit.

It’s since become the best-selling cookie across the country.

These days, you can head to the store and find dozens of varieties of Oreos on the shelves.

What is your favorite kind of cookie? Let us know in the comments below!