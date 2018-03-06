National Oreo Cookie Day celebrated Tuesday

By Published:
MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN / Shutterstock.com

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA/WTNH) – Monday calls for a celebration and you might want to have a glass of milk standing by.

March 6 is National Oreo Cookie Day. The national biscuit company Nabisco, first created the Oreo in 1912, originally called the Oreo Biscuit.

Related Content: 3 finalists named in Oreo creation contest

It’s since become the best-selling cookie across the country.

These days, you can head to the store and find dozens of varieties of Oreos on the shelves.

What is your favorite kind of cookie? Let us know in the comments below!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s