New Haven Firefighters’ Union files lawsuit against state fire union

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A beef between two firefighter unions is heading to court. A lawsuit was filed by the New Haven Firefighters’ Union against the state Firefighters’ Union.

New Haven union president Frank Ricci announced the lawsuit on Tuesday morning on the steps of the Connecticut Supreme Court. It alleges that the state union misappropriated funds. Ricci says they’ve paid dues to the state union for legislative lobbying efforts, but the lawsuit alleges that money may have gone to other union activities.

“Our legislative member dues supposedly earmarked for legislative purposed only were instead funding general union expenses and paying for other unions,”

The two unions have been butting heads for two years, when New Haven firefighters voted to leave the state union.

News 8 reached out to state union leaders, but they were unavailable to speak on camera because they’re attending a national conference this week in Washington, D.C. They had no comment on the litigation.