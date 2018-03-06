New Haven Firefighters’ Union files lawsuit against state fire union

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A beef between two firefighter unions is heading to court. A lawsuit was filed by the New Haven Firefighters’ Union against the state Firefighters’ Union.

New Haven union president Frank Ricci announced the lawsuit on Tuesday morning on the steps of the Connecticut Supreme Court. It alleges that the state union misappropriated funds. Ricci says they’ve paid dues to the state union for legislative lobbying efforts, but the lawsuit alleges that money may have gone to other union activities.

“Our legislative member dues supposedly earmarked for legislative purposed only were instead funding general union expenses and paying for other unions,”

The two unions have been butting heads for two years, when New Haven firefighters voted to leave the state union.

News 8 reached out to state union leaders, but they were unavailable to speak on camera because they’re attending a national conference this week in Washington, D.C. They had no comment on the litigation.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s