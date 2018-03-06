Elm City prepares for Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City is gearing up for Sunday’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The city plans to have the parade route clear of snow in time for Sunday.

The parade will start on Chapel Street, turn onto Church Street downtown, then end on Grove Street.

City officials are reminding parade attendees to keep it safe.

“We’ll have a lot of security out on the streets making sure that the drinking is at a minimum,” stated Director of New Haven Emergency Operations Rick Fontana. “Again, people come here to have fun and this is one of the oldest parades in the country. We want to make sure that people can come here, have fun and make it home safely.”

News 8 will have live coverage of the parade.

Coverage starts at 1:00 p.m., and you can catch us on air, on our website, and on our free News 8 app.

