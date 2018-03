Related Coverage Aer Lingus conveniently connects Connecticut and Ireland

(WTNH) — If you are thinking about getting a passport, you’ll want to do it soon.

The cost of a new passport is going up $10 starting on April 2.

There is some good news though. If you already have a passport, you will not be affected.

Related Content: Aer Lingus conveniently connects Connecticut and Ireland

The fee hike only applies to passports for first-time applicants, people under 16, and people who are replacing lost or stolen passports.

It does not apply to mail renewals.