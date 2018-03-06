Not again! Shoppers stocking up & DOT crews get ready for storm

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nina Gargamelli, 3, is ready. She’s helping grocery shop at T & J Supermarket and is looking forward to building Branford‘s best snowman.

“I’m not a lover of snow. First flake of snow, my car goes in the garage,” said Betsy O’Keefe.

Betsy O’Keefe is a lover of Saint Patrick’s Day though. She started celebrating two weeks ago.

O’Keefe said, “this is East Haven where it’s very Italian, but I always tell them that the O is beginning of our name, the O is at the end of their’s.”

Just like Jim Criscuolo who said he’s shopping ahead of Wednesday.

Down at the New Haven DOT garage, they’re prepping their fleet of 634 trucks, have 200 contractors on standby, and talking to their drivers.

“We tell them to try and get enough rest and we prep our trucks,” said DOT’s Lino Bruno. “If you see the trucks out there just stay behind them. You know it might take them another minute or two to get home or to get to work, but we’re out there to do the job.”