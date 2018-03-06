I-91 south in Middletown reopens after tractor trailer overturns

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor trailer closed the right and center lanes on Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown early Tuesday morning.
According to Connecticut State Police, a tractor trailer overturned on I-91 southbound near exit 21 in Middletown.
Officials say a vehicle changing lanes crashed into a car next to it, sending the car into a metal guardrail.
A tractor trailer then lost control and tipped onto its side.
No injuries have been reported from the incident.
The operator of the vehicle that changed lanes was issued an infraction.