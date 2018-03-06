I-91 south in Middletown reopens after tractor trailer overturns

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/Vanessa Wojtusiak)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor trailer closed the right and center lanes on Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown early Tuesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, a tractor trailer overturned on I-91 southbound near exit 21 in Middletown.

Officials say a vehicle changing lanes crashed into a car next to it, sending the car into a metal guardrail.

A tractor trailer then lost control and tipped onto its side.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

The operator of the vehicle that changed lanes was issued an infraction.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s