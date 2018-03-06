PD: 2 arrests made after drugs seized from Watertown home

Sarah Gonzalez and Lamar Curry (Watertown Police)

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man and woman were arrested Monday for allegedly selling drugs out of their Watertown home.

Police say 31-year-old Sarah Gonzalez and 32-year-old Lamar Curry were arrested after officers executed a search and seize warrant in their home following a narcotics investigation. Detectives had been watching the residence at 26 Sunny Lane for narcotics being sold in the area.

According to police, 31 Hydrocodone Bitartrate opiate pills, 64 ecstasy pills, a small amount of cocaine and 5 1/2 ounces of marijuana were seized from the home, along with $1,095 in cash and a Ruger LCP handgun registered to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was charged with sale of controlled substance, sale of a narcotic, sale of a hallucinogen, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

(Watertown Police)

Curry was charged with sale of controlled substance, sale of a narcotic, sale of a hallucinogen, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of marijuana and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

Both will appear in court on March 13th.

