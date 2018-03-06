PD: Hartford man arrested after bringing revolver to housing court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been charged after police say he illegally brought a handgun into a courthouse.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Monday around 1:30 p.m., House Court Judicial Marshals stationed at the housing court located at 80 Washington Street reported to Connecticut State Police that a revolver was found inside of a bag during an x-ray screening. Police say no ammunition was found with the handgun.

Units say the bag belonged to Clive Blackstock, 27, who was detained and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

He is being held on a $10,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.