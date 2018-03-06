Pennsylvania man indicted for allegedly falsely certifying bridge inspection vehicles

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Pennsylvania man has been indicted after officials say he falsely certified bridge inspection vehicles.

Kenneth Mix, 59, has been charged with one count of making a false statement.

According to the indictment, Under Bridge Inspection has vehicles that contain a movable boom with a platform. These vehicles conduct bridge inspections. Companies rent or lease bridge access equipment, including UBI vehicles, to engineering companies and government agencies for use. One company using this equipment has a location in Connecticut.

Mix was the equipment supervisor for this company.

The indictment alleges that, while in this role between Jan. 2012 and Jan. 2015, Mix participated in the creation of fake Certificates of Unit Test/Examination of Material Handling Device for the UBI vehicles in his company’s fleet.

The certificates stated that an examination was conducted and that federal requirements were met while Mix allegedly knew that no examinations were conducted.

If convicted, Mix faces a maximum term of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.