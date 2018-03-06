Plow crews gear up for Wednesday storm

By Published:

(WTNH)– As Connecticut gears up and gets ready for Wednesday’s storm, our first storm with state wide snowfall accumulation in a while, landscapers have already started to prepare for their spring season. But not all of them are complaining that they have to put their plows back on their trucks.

“Everybody that I talk to says they’re ready for spring but me, I’m still not ready for spring. I’m hoping for more snows,” said Centis Diaz.

For many private snow plow drivers just like Centis, their business is seasonal so when winter comes around, snow removal for them is vital.

“I support my family, it is very important because as you know the bills aren’t going to stop,” he said. “We depend on snow removal service and this year we aren’t making it too good because as you see we haven’t had any snow.”

However, as we have seen in years past, March certainly isn’t predictable, so more snow may very well be in our near future.

