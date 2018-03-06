Police arrest 3, seize guns and drugs from Hartford home

By Published:
Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Three people were arrested on drug and gun charges after a narcotics bust in Hartford on Monday.

Police say officers initiated a street level buy/ bust surveillance operation which resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine and money. It also led detectives to obtain a search warrant for the second floor of 282 Edgewood Street.

After a search of that home, police say they seized two semi-automatic pistols, crack cocaine, Fentanyl, marijuana, and two firearms.

Police then arrested 27-year-old Troyrian Coleman, 33-year-old Joyia Boyett and 29-year-old Thermans Hough.

Coleman was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance, drug factory, criminal possession of firearm, forgery, and operating with a suspended license.

Boyett was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, drug factory, criminal possession of firearm, forgery and risk of injury to a minor.

Hough, who is a convicted felon, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and drug factory. He also faces additional firearm related charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s