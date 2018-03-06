Police arrest 3, seize guns and drugs from Hartford home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Three people were arrested on drug and gun charges after a narcotics bust in Hartford on Monday.

Police say officers initiated a street level buy/ bust surveillance operation which resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine and money. It also led detectives to obtain a search warrant for the second floor of 282 Edgewood Street.

After a search of that home, police say they seized two semi-automatic pistols, crack cocaine, Fentanyl, marijuana, and two firearms.

Police then arrested 27-year-old Troyrian Coleman, 33-year-old Joyia Boyett and 29-year-old Thermans Hough.

Coleman was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance, drug factory, criminal possession of firearm, forgery, and operating with a suspended license.

Boyett was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, drug factory, criminal possession of firearm, forgery and risk of injury to a minor.

Hough, who is a convicted felon, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and drug factory. He also faces additional firearm related charges.

The incident remains under investigation.