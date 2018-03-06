Quassy Amusement & Waterpark hiring for 2018 season

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you in search of a job? Quassy Amusement & Waterpark is now hiring for the 2018 season!

The Middlebury park is accepting applications between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the park office. The park office is located near the Grand Carousel building within the facility.

Open positions include grounds crews, ride safety inspectors, food service workers, lifeguards and more.

The 2018 season kicks off on April 28.

To find more information or to download an application, click here.