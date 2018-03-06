Raising money for the Connecticut Spokebenders Wheelchair Basketball team to compete

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Spokebenders Wheelchair Basketball Team is one of the longest running, competitive wheelchair basketball teams in the country dating back to 1965.

Not only are they local, they’re ranked number one in the country. Coach and player Carlos Quiles and Player David Desmarais Jr. tell us all about the benefit game.

Middlebury Fire and Police departments will be a part of the benefit game Monday, March 12th, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Chase Parkway in Waterbury at 7:00 p.m.