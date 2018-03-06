Red Cross deploys new vehicle to help with local disasters

Related Coverage Humanitarians honored at American Red Cross Heroes Ball

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the event of a disaster in the New Haven area, the American Red Cross has a brand new vehicle to put in the field.

The new Chevrolet Equinox is an important addition to the fleet of disaster response vehicles.

When disaster strikes, crews head into neighborhoods of those in need to provide water, food and comfort.

The Red Cross partnered with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to purchase the vehicle.