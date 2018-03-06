Red Sox will be explosive once again, former UConn star Barnes says

(WTNH)–Our Sports Team just got back from spring training, where we we checked in on the Yankees, who play 21 games on myTV9 this season.

We also got a look at the Boston Red Sox, who will be looking to defend their American League East title.

The Sox look a lot like they did last year–Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts.

New manager Alex Cora has plenty of guys he can pencil in every night, and the addition of J.D. Martinez adds some pop to that line-up.

Reliever Matt Barnes— the former UConn and Bethel High star–is coming off a career year himself.

He says watch out for Boston this year.

“This offense is explosive, I think we’ve seen that the last few years. We have the ability to score runs quick, with one or two swings of the bat, which is awesome, especially in a division where a lot of other teams have that capability too,” Barnes said.

Barnes is entering his fifth year with the Red Sox.

The MLB regular season begins March 29.