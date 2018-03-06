Sacred Heart lacrosse team honors Branford boy’s memory with memorial visit

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Ben Callahan lost his life last summer in a drowning accident in Branford. The family and town has set up a memorial in Callahan’s honor.

Ben loved sports, and lacrosse was one of his favorites. On Tuesday, the Sacred Heart men’s team stopped by on their way to play Vermont. Pioneers head coach Jon Basti was moved by the visit. He’s friends with the Callahans, and in turn so is his team.

“We’re a very close group of people, and so when something affects one person, it affects all of us,” Basti said. “When I told them the story of Ben, and what had happened, and the family and how they were handling it, our guys were all trying to do little things like put a sticker on a helmet.”

The Pioneers are 4-1 to start the season.

 

