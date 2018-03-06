Sandy Hook man turns self in for fatal 2017 crash

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Sandy Hook man is facing charges after police say he caused a fatal crash on Interstate 84.

According to Connecticut State Police, on May 30, 2017, 64-year-old Gerard Mauskapf, of Red Hook, New York, had pulled over on the exit 11 off ramp in Newtown.

Officials say a vehicle being operated by 19-year-old Michael Vitti fatally struck Mauskapf.

Related Content: State Police identify victim in fatal I-84 off-ramp crash in Newtown

Troopers say an investigation revealed Vitti was distracted while operating the vehicle and traveled into the shoulder of the road leading up to the collision.

Vitti turned himself in to State Police in Southbury on Monday and is facing charges of Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane, and Distracted Driving.

He is being held on a $1,500 bond and is set to appear in court on March 20.