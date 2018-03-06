Social media threats causes two boarding schools to lockdown

(WTNH) — Social media threats made to students at two private schools caused both schools to go under lockdown Monday night.

A man is facing charges after he made threatening comments on social media to students at two private boarding schools here in Connecticut.

Related content: PD: Durham high school student arrested twice for threatening social media posts

According to The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2oKRcBm), Ethel Walker School in Simsbury and Avon Old Farms School in Avon went into brief lockdown around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Related content: 15-year-old boy charged with threatening Watertown High School

Officials say it is unclear why the man targeted students at these schools.