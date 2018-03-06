State and local crews get ready for the snow storm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Transportation is preparing for Tuesday’s storm, pre-treating highways with a salt brine solution.

“We put that liquid brine down on those strategic areas,” said spokesperson Kevin Nursick.”It’s about 300 lane miles when you add up all the areas that we are treating. 300 lane miles of the 1,100 we are responsible for.”

Nursick says the biggest problem is keeping people off the roads.

“All those cars out there on the road during rush hour, during very slippery conditions, that is never a good combination. You can basically turn highways into parking lots,” said Nursick.

New Haven officials are monitoring the storm closely from the Emergency Operations Center. City crews are getting the plow trucks ready roll.

“Our goal is going to be really, a mainly snow-plowing operation, and that will go into a cleanup mode,” said Rick Fontana, Director of Emergency Operations in New Haven.

Trucks will be out in full force making clearing the streets.

“We are going to have high winds, really nor’easter conditions, very similar to what we had on Friday,” said Fontana.

Drivers News 8 spoke to are staying home tomorrow and waiting out the storm. One man told NEWS8, “I”ll stay off the roads.” Chardonee Avelar said, “I don’t have to work so I will be home all day.”

Locals said they are sick of the snow. Ellen Benevento added, “I’m waiting for spring at this point. I’m waiting for spring.”