Storm preps underway as region braces for one-two punch

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Page Hardware was humming with customers picking up last-minute winter essentials Tuesday, ahead of a second nor’easter in one week.

After losing power during last week’s storm, Ed Seibert wasn’t taking any chances on sitting in the dark. He had his arms full of batteries.

“For lighting in case the power goes out,” Seibert told News 8. “It’s a possibility so I want to be ready for it.”

The shelves, once overflowing with ice melt, shovels and lanterns are still-well stocked, but waning.

“A lot of people are coming in for batteries, flashlights,” sales associate, Max Martin said.

Frank Bevilacqua was in to buy a new chain saw blade. His was dull after cutting up three massive pines that fell on his property Friday.

“Last week it was the wind, this week it’s the snow,” Bevilacqua said. “The brances are so heavy with the pine needles. The snow, if it’s heavy, just stays there and adds weight and weight and weight. In the middle of the night you hear crack.”

Tree Service companies like K&J in Hamden spent the day gearing up Tuesday. They sharpened their chain saws, services their trucks and prepped field crews for 24-hour, unpredictable days. They say since Friday, they have removed nearly 80 trees from homes and buildings. Crews are expecting another massive clean-up after Wednesday’s storm.

“The wet, heavy snow stays on limbs, adds weight to things and essentially breaks trees and limbs all over the place,” Rick Garner with K&J Tree Service said. “A lot of trees on power lines, on buildings, houses, blocking roads and driveways.”

Seibert said even though the region is again bracing, it’s nothing he is not used to.

“We live in New England – we expect things like this,” Seibert said.