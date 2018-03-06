Stratford Police charge Waterbury tax preparer with identity theft

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stratford Police arrested a Waterbury tax preparer last month for allegedly stealing customer’s identities.

Police say on February 16th, officers arrested 46-year-old Blanca Quinones at the Liberty Tax Service office, located at 353 East Main Street in Waterbury. Quinones is accused of stealing personal information from customers of Liberty Tax Service and using it to open two utility and five credits card accounts for her personal use.

Quinones was charged with identity theft and larceny, and appeared in court on February 28th.

According to police, the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch website indicates that Quinones has five pending criminal dockets and is being charged with multiple counts of forgery and larceny.

Quinones told police she has been preparing customer tax returns at Liberty Tax Service for nine years

Authorities say that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services and the IRS have been notified of the arrest.