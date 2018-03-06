Stratford Police charge Waterbury tax preparer with identity theft

By Published:
Blanca Quinones (Stratford Police)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stratford Police arrested a Waterbury tax preparer last month for allegedly stealing customer’s identities.

Police say on February 16th, officers arrested 46-year-old Blanca Quinones at the Liberty Tax Service office, located at 353 East Main Street in Waterbury. Quinones is accused of stealing personal information from customers of Liberty Tax Service and using it to open two utility and five credits card accounts for her personal use.

Quinones was charged with identity theft and larceny, and appeared in court on February 28th.

According to police, the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch website indicates that Quinones has five pending criminal dockets and is being charged with multiple counts of forgery and larceny.

Quinones told police she has been preparing customer tax returns at Liberty Tax Service for nine years

Authorities say that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services and the IRS have been notified of the arrest.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s