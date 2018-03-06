Stretch Your Dollar: Check your credit report

(WTNH) — It’s been almost six months since Equifax told us it had been hacked, which exposed personal information for as many as 145 million people.

Cyber thieves stole names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and driver’s license numbers.

With that data, hackers can open up credit cards, take out loans, even swipe your tax refun.

Checking your credit report is the best way to see if anything fishy is going on, but not everyone does.

According to a survey by creditcards.com, half of adults in the United States haven’t check their credit report or credit score in the last six months.

Also, 18 percent of adults have never checked their credit score or report.

The generation most likely to look at the financial documents? Millennials.

By law you can request your credit report from each bureau once a year for free.

Go to annualcreditreport.com for a free and simple way to order yours.

Once you get your report, look for any accouts or late payments you don’t recognize.

Experts suggest getting the report from a difference bureau every four months, that way you can stay on top of your finances and easily spot fraud.