Stretch Your Dollar: Check your credit report

By Published:

(WTNH) — It’s been almost six months since Equifax told us it had been hacked, which exposed personal information for as many as 145 million people.

Cyber thieves stole names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and driver’s license numbers.

With that data, hackers can open up credit cards, take out loans, even swipe your tax refun.

Checking your credit report is the best way to see if anything fishy is going on, but not everyone does.

According to a survey by creditcards.com, half of adults in the United States haven’t check their credit report or credit score in the last six months.

Also, 18 percent of adults have never checked their credit score or report.

The generation most likely to look at the financial documents? Millennials.

By law you can request your credit report from each bureau once a year for free.

Go to annualcreditreport.com for a free and simple way to order yours.

Once you get your report, look for any accouts or late payments you don’t recognize.

Experts suggest getting the report from a difference bureau every four months, that way you can stay on top of your finances and easily spot fraud.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s