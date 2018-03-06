TechTuesday: Facebook Local App for Events & Recommendations

(WTNH) — Aside from News 8’s weekly series of ‘8 Things To Do This Weekend’, Facebook also has a standalone app called Facebook Local to discover events, attractions, restaurants and events nearby. The mission of the social media platform has been to connect people in their local communities which is why a free app solely dedicated to discovering what’s happening was released.

Using location services, the Facebook Local app for iPhone and Android will be able to detect the town or city you are in to be able to surface recommendations or showcase a calendar of events and even dining recommendations. Users can switch between locations to be able to discover what’s happening around them or to be able to plan a trip to another location. The app is useful when traveling to a new destination to receive recommendations from friends who have checked-in to places or have written reviews.

There are many filters available to be able to refine results in regards to a restaurant, attraction or event based on a schedule or many additional factors.

Facebook Local also syncs with the calendar on user’s iPhone or Android device to be able to add in events which were RSVP’d to on Facebook in an effort to stay organized.

Users can also create their own events for parties or gatherings which can be shared between friends and family to track attendees and to be able to communicate only with those invited groups of people.

This weekend, News 8 is proud to broadcast the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade. RSVP on Facebook to receive a reminder, see which friends are also attending and get updates as the parade happens.