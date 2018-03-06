Top executive behind TV’s ‘Fuller House’ is fired

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Producers of the Netflix remake “Fuller House” have fired the top executive behind the show amid charges about his behavior on the set.

Warner Brothers Television said Wednesday that it would not renew Jeff Franklin’s deal, without explaining why. Variety reports that there were complaints about him being verbally abusive to staffers and making inappropriate comments to the show’s writers. There have been no accusations of sexual misconduct.

Franklin’s attorney, Stanton “Larry” Stein, says neither he nor his client have been told about what had been said that was deemed offensive.

Besides working on the remake, Franklin was the creator of “Full House,” the ABC show upon which it was based. Netflix says that it hopes to go into production for the show’s fourth season in the next few months.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s