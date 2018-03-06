Trump says there isn’t chaos in the White House, ‘only great energy’

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN) — President Donald Trump rebuffed claims Tuesday that his White House is in chaos amid reports of high-profile departures and discord within the top ranks of the West Wing.

“The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision,” Trump tweeted. “I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

Over the weekend, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn was furious, one person familiar told CNN, and reportedly wanted to resign over Trump’s decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs. And on Monday, former Trump ally Sam Nunberg told multiple reporters and television networks that he wouldn’t comply with the special counsel’s subpoena of his emails with former Trump aides. He later said he probably would comply.

Related Content: Sam Nunberg: ‘I’m not going to get sent to prison’

Some additional headlines from last week that fueled the latest reports of “chaos” include:

• Trump confidante Hope Hicks’ resignation a day after admitting to a congressional panel that she told white lies for her boss.
• A volley of reports about his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s business dealings while acting as a top adviser.
• Trump publicly feuding with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
• Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly suggesting God had punished him by landing him in his job, while Anthony Scaramucci, the President’s short-lived communications director, saying White House morale was as bad as it’s ever been.

Related Content: Mueller reportedly expanding investigation to the Middle East

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s