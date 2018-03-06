UConn field hockey player gets probation in shoplifting case

Related Coverage Police arrest star UConn women’s field hockey player

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The star player on the national champion University of Connecticut field hockey team who was charged with stealing $34 in makeup has been accepted into a probation program that could clear her record.

Charlotte Veitner apologized for the theft Tuesday as a state judge in Rockville approved her request for accelerated rehabilitation. A misdemeanor larceny charge will be erased if she successfully completes a nine-month probation period.

Police say the 22-year-old senior mechanical engineering major from Dusseldorf, Germany, was seen on surveillance video trying to hide makeup inside her shoulder bag at the campus bookstore Feb. 4. Police say she paid for another item and was heading toward the door when store staff stopped her.

Veitner, UConn’s all-time leading scorer, led the country with 34 goals during the Huskies’ run to the NCAA title. UConn went 23-0 and Veitner netted both goals in a 2-1 win over Maryland in the national title game in November.

It was UConn’s fifth title and third in five years.

She was recognized in December by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards with a Honda Sport Award, which is given to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

While requesting the probation program, Veitner told a judge Tuesday that she wanted a chance to prove herself.

Her lawyer, Robert Britt, called the shoplifting incident “a momentary lapse of judgment that has profound repercussions.”

“Her intention is to live the best life she can because of the opportunity she was given today by the court,” he said.

UConn officials have said they can’t comment on whether Veitner faces any school disciplinary action because of federal student privacy laws.