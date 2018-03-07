1 death reported in New York from Wednesday nor’easter

Related Coverage Wintry weather causes multiple tractor trailers to jackknife

SUFFERN, N.Y. (WTNH) — At least one person has died from the nor’easter that crippled much of the northeast on Wednesday.

ABC News has confirmed that a woman in Suffern, New York died from serious injuries suffered during the storm.

Officials say a woman was in her driveway when she was struck by a falling tree.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later passed away.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.