Aaron Boone on managing Yankees: “Hopefully I’ll be good at it”

(WTNH)–Expectations are through the roof for the Yankees this year, with the addition of N.L. MVP Giancarlo Stanton to a team that came up one game short of the World Series last year. The man in charge of putting them over the top will be Aaron Boone, who has yet to manage in a minor league or major league game.

News 8’s John Pierson caught up with Boone at spring training.

Does ‘Yankees manager’ still have a nice ring to it?

“A little bit, but I’m enjoying it,” Boone said. “A lot of work has gone into being at the point we are now, here in spring. I feel like we’re in a good place, and as much as people ask me that question from time to time, you’re consumed with the job, and you don’t have time to sit and reflect on what it all means.”

What does Boone expect of himself in his first year as manager?

“Hopefully I’ll be good at it,” Boone said. “Hopefully I’ll be a part of setting what is already a really good culture in our clubhouse. Hopefully we’ll be a team that is prepared. We’ve got a lot of good players. So we’ll try and put them in the best position each and every night for not only them to be successful, but us to be able to win games.”