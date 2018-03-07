Despite monster rookie year, Aaron Judge says he still has to earn his spot

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH)–Aaron Judge burst on to the scene last season, becoming one of the biggest stars in baseball as a rookie. However, his meteoric rise hasn’t stopped him from talking to us in spring training.

A year ago at spring training, Judge was in a battle with Aaron Hicks for the starting right field position. What a difference a year makes. Judge is one of baseball’s biggest superstars, after a record-breaking All-Star rookie campaign where he hit 52 home runs.

You might think Judge would feel secure coming into 2018, but true to Judge form, he’s not taking anything for granted.

“Nothing really changes as far as spring training. You still have to earn a job,” Judge said. “I’m still here with 40 other guys, 60 other guys, fighting for a job. You can never change that, because there’s always someone behind you trying to come and take your job.”

“For me, my mindset is still the same. I have to go out there, put my work in, and earn my spot.”

Judge had shoulder surgery in November. He says he feels fine now, and one thing he uses as motivation is his .179 batting average he had in 2016 when he first came up with the Yankees. That’s part of what’s driving him to be great.

